Woman dies, 18 hurt as Nadra office roof collapses

KABIRWALA: A woman died while 18 others sustained injuries when the roof of a Nadra Office collapsed at Mianchannu on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the Nadra Office roof collapsed during the routine office work due to dilapidated condition of the office. Officials said that when the roof collapsed, 19 people came under it.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the site along with special vehicles and the equipment and recovered 19 people from the debris and rushed them to THQ Hospital but Naziran Parveen died on the way.

The injured were identified as Zahoor Ahmed, Zainur Rahman, Abdul Rahman, Asif Ali, Intizar Hussain, Tariq Javed, Muhammad Sohail, Imran, Asif, Asad, Shamim Bibi, Akhtar, Shamim, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Ishfaq, Hameedan Bibi, Shahid Sharif and Iqra Tariq. Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi visited the hospital and asked the MS to provide them best health facilities and treatment.