close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
June 11, 2020

Man killed by barber

National

A
APP
June 11, 2020

MIANWALI: A barber killed a man over an old enmity in the Piplan police limits. Muhammad Ramzan Yousaf of Nawahi adda, tehsil Piplan, had an old enmity with Tariq Rajana over a murder case. Ramzan went to England when he was acquitted by a court 20 years ago and came back in 2019. His opponents Asif, Amjad and Tariq Rajana with the collusion of barber of the village cut the throat of Ramzan while shaving. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police arrested the accused barber and on his statement registered case against Asif, Amjad and Tariq Rajana.

Latest News

More From Pakistan