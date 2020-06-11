Man killed by barber

MIANWALI: A barber killed a man over an old enmity in the Piplan police limits. Muhammad Ramzan Yousaf of Nawahi adda, tehsil Piplan, had an old enmity with Tariq Rajana over a murder case. Ramzan went to England when he was acquitted by a court 20 years ago and came back in 2019. His opponents Asif, Amjad and Tariq Rajana with the collusion of barber of the village cut the throat of Ramzan while shaving. The body was handed over to the heirs after postmortem. Police arrested the accused barber and on his statement registered case against Asif, Amjad and Tariq Rajana.