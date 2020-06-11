Four booked for selling utility store sugar at shops

FAISALABAD: Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari on Wednesday conducted operations at two different places and registered cases against four persons on the charge of selling utility store sugar at different shops.

The assistant commissioner took action at Ghulam Muhammadabad and on Sargodha Road and seized more than 1,500 bags of sugar of utility stores which would be sold at private grocery stores.

The police arrested and registered cases against two persons for selling 26 sugar bags at a shop at Ghulam Muhammadabad and booked Abdul Rauf and a shopkeeper of a grocery store.

Relief package for traders demanded: The government should announce a special relief package for the traders as they are facing multiple problems due to prolonged lockdown.

It was said by Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan, president of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry while talking to a delegation of traders here on Wednesday. The FCCI chief said that the chamber was making serious efforts to mitigate their sufferings and in this connection government had already deferred payment of two-month rent on our demand. He said that extension in the lockdown and reduced working hours for the commercial markets and complete closure on Saturday and Sunday had fomented yet new types of problems. He told that educational institutions, marriage halls and many other sectors were still closed and were striving hard to keep them alive. He said that it was general practice in our society that new shoes, clothes and such other things were purchased during a specific period and time.

“Books are purchased when new academic years is started”, he said and added that similarly new clothes, shoes and other related items were purchased in bulk only for marriage ceremonies. He lamented that corona had slowed down the economic activities and there was no visible chances of its immediate revival. Commenting on the problems faced by the shopkeepers working in rented premises, he said that their landlords were pressing hard for the payment of rent for the closed period. They had somehow managed to pay the rent and salaries to their employees but now it had become difficult for them to bear these expenditures without earning even a single penny, he added.

He said that traders pay billion of rupees as taxes to the government and probably it was for the first time that they need government’s help and support to keep them alive.

He demanded that the government should pay the rent of their shops in addition to writing off their entire tax liability for the current financial year. Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam Khan assured the delegation that he would continue his efforts to facilitate the businessmen from the platform of the FCCI.

SANITIZERS, FACE MASKS DONATED FOR DC OFFICE STAFF: A private college on Wednesday donated sanitizers, face masks and other protective equipment to district administration for the DC Office staff. The college administrator handed over the items for the DC Office staff. The DC thanked the management of the private college for their invaluable cooperation in providing protective equipment to the staff.