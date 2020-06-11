PSMA challenges sugar inquiry commission report in IHC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) Wednesday filed plea in Islamabad High court (IHC) challenging sugar inquiry commission report to fix the responsibility of alleged sugar crisis.

The petition had been moved of PSMA through its counsel Suleman Akram Raja in which Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akber, Interior Ministry, Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Director General Anti-Corruption, Punjab and others as respondents.

The petition alleged that the federal government had constituted sugar inquiry commission on March 16, against the constitution. It prayed the court to declare it as null and void.

Sugar Inquiry Commission report was made public by the federal government on May 21 and was uploaded on Press Information Department (PID) website.

According to the report, the sugar mill owners had inflicted losses on sugarcane growers consistently.

The commission had also found irregularities in advance payments to farmers in the form of cash or commodity, which is tantamount to unregulated banking, whereas, the mill owners hurt farmers by indulging in informal banking and earned a profit of up to 35 percent.

As per inquiry commission report Prime Minister Imran Khan approved action and ordered to register cases against responsible on June 7.