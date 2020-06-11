Relief from Paris Club: $1.8b debt payment suspended for 8 months

By News report

PARIS/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, Ethiopia, Chad and DR Congo have become the latest countries to secure a moratorium on debt repayments from the Paris Club, the group of creditor nations said, in an effort to ease the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis.

In mid-April, the G20 and the Paris Club agreed to waive most debt payments for the world’s poorest countries in 2020, as sweeping virus lockdowns upturned the global economy.

Since then, 30 eligible countries have officially asked for a moratorium, the group said. The new agreements announced Tuesday mean a dozen nations have now agreed on such a measure.

“For these 12 countries, the total amount...thus deferred to date is around $1.1 billion, plus the deferment of pre-existing arrears,” said the Paris Club.

The group was founded in 1956 and is made up of major industrialised nations that provide bilateral loans. In all, 77 countries with a combined debt of $36 billion are eligible for the moratorium this year.

Loan payments not made this year are to spread out over three years beginning in 2022.

Virus lockdowns have put severe strains on government revenues, just as many nations need to step up health spending to combat the new disease.

On April 12, Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed to the leaders of rich countries, the UN secretary general and heads of financial institutions to give debt relief to developing countries like Pakistan so that they could combat the deadly COVID-19 in a better way.

In a video message to the international community, the prime minister had highlighted the difficulties being faced by the developing countries, particularly those burdened by heavy debt, in handling the situation and said the biggest challenge for nations in the developing world was to save their peoples from dying of the pandemic and hunger due to extended lockdowns triggered by the disease.

In an earlier interview in March, the prime minister had expressed the fear that COVID-19 would devastate economies of developing countries. He had urged the world’s richer countries to write off the debt of poorer countries and called for lifting of sanctions against Iran.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also approved a loan worth $500 million for Pakistan to help the country’s coronavirus health and economic response and “protect poor” citizens, it said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The development — part of the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) Programme — comes following a meeting of the ADB’s Board of Directors in Philippines’ capital, Manila.

In its statement, the bank said the loan would help the Pakistani government “deliver social protection programmes to the poor and vulnerable, expand health sector capabilities, and deliver a pro-poor fiscal stimulus to boost growth and create jobs as the country fights the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic”.

In this regard, the ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said: “The COVID-19 pandemic hit Pakistan at a critical point in its ongoing economic recovery programme. We are fully committed to supporting Pakistan through this difficult period. This loan will help plug selected funding gaps as the government implements its countercyclical development plan, including strengthening the country’s social safety net and health sector capacity.”

The regional development financial institution noted that the coronavirus pandemic was forecast to hamper Pakistan’s economic growth, revenue collection, and employment. The country’s response to the outbreak of the respiratory illness was hindered owing to a low ration of healthcare workers to population and a lack of hospital beds.

The federal government will launch Economic Survey for 2019-20 today (Thursday) with full chapter on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Pakistan’s economy whereas its GDP size shrinks by Rs2.5 trillion.

The government missed almost all economic targets. The targets of reduction in poverty, unemployment and inflation ratio were missed, while agriculture and manufacturing sectors faced decline. However, national savings, power generation and construction sectors witnessed improvement.

The Economic Survey for outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 will be launched by Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Pakistan’s GDP growth rate contracted and stood at negative 0.38 percent in outgoing fiscal year, one of the lowest since 1951-52. Against the envisaged GDP growth rate target of 4 percent, the country’s growth plunged into negative 0.4 percent. There will be no latest poverty figures in the Economic Survey for 2019-20.

The Economic Survey 2019-20 will also show revised GDP growth for the last fiscal year where the GDP growth witnessed massive adjustments from 3.3 percent to 1.9 percent, one of the highest revision in the country’s history. There are reasons attached to it as the economic managers claimed that only eight month data was used to calculate growth where revisions were made for final figures on account of small and medium retail sector, inability of district governments to utilise Rs50 billion expenditure and massive adjustments were made ahead of the IMF programme as prior action.

The Economic Survey for 2019-20 possesses full chapter on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Pakistan’s economy and will describe that how it caused losses to different sectors of the national economy. The size of the economy was expected to touch Rs44 trillion but it faced losses of Rs2.5 trillion and stood at Rs 41.5 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year 2019-20 because of COVID-19 pandemic. The GDP growth was estimated to drop by 8.8 percent in last quarter (April-June) period that resulted into landing the growth into negative zone and touching lowest ebb of negative 0.38 percent for the outgoing fiscal year.

Pakistan’s growth rate was envisaged at 4.0 percent through contributions from agriculture (3.5 percent), industry (2.3 percent) and services (4.8 percent). However, extreme weather conditions and sequencing of reform-related interruptions have weakened the chances of achieving targeted growth and before COVID-19 the expectations of growth around 3 percent were strong. Closure of economic activity due to COVID-19 related health hazard dampened the economic growth to negative 0.4 percent.

Agriculture showed mixed patterns in growth of its components as its overall growth marginally improved to 2.7 percent in 2019-20 from 0.6 percent last year. Important crops depicted 2.9 percent growth due to an increase in production of wheat, rice and maize. The cotton crop succumbed to unfavourable weather, low water availability and pest attacks. The decline in cotton production has therefore undermined the crop sector performance in 2019-20. Cotton production contracted by 6.9 percent over last year’s output. Agriculture sector was not much affected by the pandemic; however, livestock and poultry sub-sectors faced adverse consequences like substantial decrease in demand in hospitality industry. The livestock sector still grew by 2.6 percent.

The large-scale manufacturing (LSM) growth remained predominantly negative and the only positive spike was during the month of December, but it also waned and COVID-19 related lockdown severely damaged any chances of recovery. Overall, manufacturing sector posted a negative growth of 5.6 percent as compared to -0.7 percent last year.