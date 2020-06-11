3 key health personnel at PIMS contract COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The In-charge of the COVID-19 Isolation Ward of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Dr Naseem Akhtar, the Deputy Executive Director of the hospital, Dr Iqbal Durrani, as well as manager of the hospital’s blood bank, Bilal Tareen, have also tested positive for coronavirus, ‘The News’ learnt on good authority here Wednesday.

The health status of Dr Naseem and Bilal became known at a time when their names had just been printed as contact persons on a brochure seeking plasma donations. PIMS is now inviting people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to the hospital in a bid to save the lives of those who are struggling with the disease.

Dr Naseem, an Assistant Professor in the Department of General Medicine, has actively been engaged in the management of the COVID-19 Ward of PIMS, according approvals for daily diagnostic tests of under-treatment patients, signing requisition forms for plasma and relevant medications, and performing a host of other relevant duties. Having tested positive, she has now been replaced by Prof. Rauf Niazi, Head of the Department of General Medicine, and other senior doctors from the said department.

Dr Iqbal Durrani, the hospital’s DED, also tested positive on Wednesday. His parents are also confirmed as having contracted the virus.