IAF nervous for not having bite in absence of sophisticated planes

ISLAMABAD: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is feeling nervous since it lacks the bite in the absence of sophisticated planes in its fleet as major junk of Soviet made MIGs fighter planes have been retired in December last year.

The IAF has suffered major setback due to delay of unspecific period of time in delivery of first batch of four multi-role French made Rafale planes which were initially had to handed over to India toward end of last year but delayed till May this year and now further unannounced delay is taking place. These planes had to be deployed near Pakistan’s border in Punjab.

India had been planning to buy 140 planes of fifth generation earlier this decade but ultimately it opted to purchase 36 French made Rafale planes which is modern fighter jet but lacks the features of fifth generation plane. Well-placed defence sources told The News here Wednesday that it wouldn’t be possible for the IAF to engage in full-fledge areal war on one front leaving alone to have it two prongs simultaneously Pakistan and China.

The sources reminded that Indians are banking upon Israel made drones for spying and incidentally they are being conveniently targeted one after other by troops on Pakistan side. The sources revealed that Pakistan is also eying on fifth generation planes, but it will acquire according to its drawn-up schedule that has been kept close to their chest by the defence planners.

Earlier France assured India that there will be no delay in delivery of 36 Rafale jets to India as the timeline finalised for the supply of the fighter jets would be strictly respected. The second time-line of May has already been lapsed. French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain gave the assurance lately but it couldn’t be adhered. France is reeling under swelling cases of coronavirus infection and there were apprehensions that the delivery of Rafale jets could be delayed further due to the pandemic. Number of the infected by the coronavirus is increasing in France while the death toll is also rising. An aircraft was handed over to the IAF formally in end-April in France, but it has yet to land on Indian soil.

Indian defence minister received the first Rafale plane at an airbase in France on October 8. India had signed an inter-governmental agreement with France in September 2016 for the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets at a cost of around 58,000 crore. The IAF has been claiming that the Rafale jets would significantly enhance its combat capability. The aircraft is capable of carrying a range of potent weapons.