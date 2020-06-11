PUC lauds Afghan visit of General Bajwa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) while lauding Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa's visit to Afghanistan said that Pakistan has always played positive role for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has rendered valuable sacrifices for freedom, peace and stability in Afghanistan,” Chairman PUC said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashraf while talking to media here on Wednesday.

He said peace and stability in Afghanistan links with peace and prosperity in Pakistan adding that Pakistan set a precedent of Muslim brotherhood by hosting millions of Afghan refugees in Pakistan since 1980 following Afghan-Russia war and after 9/11.