Justice Isa case: SC adjourns hearing over non-availability of a judge

ISLAMABAD: All eyes are on the federation’s counsel Barrister Farogh Nasim as to how he will respond to volley of questions posed by the country’s top court in the identical constitutional petitions, challenging the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

A ten-member full court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial will resume hearing into a set of petitions, challenging the Presidential Reference filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa for allegedly not disclosing his foreign properties in his wealth returns. Other members of the bench are Justice Maqbool Baqir, Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.

The court could not arise the other day for hearing due to non-availability of one of the members of the bench and had adjourned the matter for today (Thursday).