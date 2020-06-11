Ahsan, Mufti Qavi, Farrukh, 3 other politicians contract COVID-19

ISLAMABAD/MULTAN: While cases of coronavirus are on the rise across the country the virus has targeted many of the country s politicians as well.

On Wednesday the tests of PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly member and Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Farrukh Habib, Senator Sana Jamali, JUI-F National Assembly member Shahida Akhtar Ali and MQM’s Usama Qadri came back positive.

PTI MNA from Faisalabad Farrukh Habib has tested positive for coronavirus and on the other hand Chief Whip of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Shahida Akhtar has also contracted the deadly virus.

Senior PML-N leader and former federal interior Ahsan Iqbal, Senator Sana Jamali and MQM-P MNA Osama Qadri’s corona test reports have also come positive after which all leaders have quarantined themselves.

It may be recalled that PPP leader and Sindh Provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani was the first politician in the country to be infected with the coronavirus while the first politician to fall victim to it was Haji Allah Yar Ansari.

The coronavirus has been confirmed in 46 political figures so far some of whom have lost their lives to it.

Earlier on June 8 former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Tahira Aurangzeb, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Syed Faizul Hassan, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and other politicians also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, renowned religious scholar and Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Mufti Abdul Qavi hospitalised over corona doubts.

According to sources, the religious scholar had been suffering from cough and fever for last three days and was taken to hospital where from his samples were sent to laboratory for COVID-19 test. Qavi was quarantined at Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzaffargarh.