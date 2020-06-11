NAB is putting lives in danger: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesperson to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed his dismay over the government's priority of victimisation of political opponents over dealing with unusual problems like COVID-19, locust and price hike.

“There should be no harm in postponing the hearing of NAB's case against former president Asif Ali Zardari in the situation when the entire country is engulfed in COVID-19,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said in these trying times NAB officials should stay at home and let the others remain in safe conditions. “The NAB should not put the lives of people in danger in this situation,” he said.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that on one hand we are in the country and ready to face all cases and on the other Jahangir Tareen was allowed to flee the country. He said the government should focus on COVID-19, locust and sagging economy and stay away from victimisation.