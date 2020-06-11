September date set for ruling in Sarkozy Libya funding case

PARIS: A Paris appeals court will rule in September on a legal challenge by ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy and former aides against an investigation into claims that Libyan money was used in his 2007 election campaign, sources told AFP on Wednesday.

After several delays in the case, the latest due to France's coronavirus lockdown, the court heard arguments from parties on all sides behind closed doors Wednesday. Sources close to the case said the judges set a September 24 date to deliver their ruling.

Sarkozy has been charged over accusations by former members of Moamer Kadhafi´s regime that he accepted millions from the slain Libyan dictator, some of it delivered in cash-stuffed suitcases, for his first presidential campaign in 2007.

He was charged in 2018 with taking bribes, concealing the embezzlement of Libyan public funds and illegal campaign financing. The probe was sparked by investigative website Mediapart publishing a document in 2012 allegedly signed by Libya's intelligence chief and purporting to show that Kadhafi agreed to give Sarkozy up to 50 million euros ($62 million).