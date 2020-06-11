Austria to reopen border with Italy from June 16

VIENNA: Austria announced Wednesday it would reopen its border with hard-hit Italy from June 16 and allow free travel from most other European nations from that date as the country eases its coronavirus lockdown

"Yes, we are opening the border. Yes, travelling to Italy, to Greece, to Croatia for example will be possible," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told a press conference. Italy reopened to travellers from Europe on June 3, three months after going into coronavirus lockdown, but sparse arrivals dimmed hopes of reviving turism.