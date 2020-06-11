8,000 litres adulterated milk discarded

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Halal Food Authority has discarded over 8,000 litres tainted milk, said official source on Wednesday. A tanker carrying over 8,000 litres adulterated milk was seized by local officials of KP Halal Food Authority during a snap raid. The milk was to be supplied to Peshawar, Bannu and other districts across the province via Dera, the sources added. The quality examination of the seized milk proved contamination of polluted water and life hazardous chemicals.

The authorities later discarded the milk and registered a case against the culprits for violation of Food Safety Act and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of Covid-19.