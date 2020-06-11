Owners seek reopening of private schools in KP

CHARSADDA: The owners of the private schools staged a protest demonstration here on Wednesday and demanded the government to allow them to reopen the schools. The protesters were led by Private Schools Regulatory Authority member Fazlullah Daudzai and Private Education Network’s Nafeesullah and Sajjad Khan Tarakzai. The protest demonstration was staged at the Farooq Azam Chowk in Charsadda city. Later, speaking at a press conference, Fazlullah Daudzai asked the government to allow the private schools to reopen as they could no longer afford to sustain loss. He said the private schools were willing to ensure the implementation of the standard operating procedures in a bid to cooperate with the government to stop the transmission of the deadly coronavirus. He said the schools had been closed for the last four months that had created financial problems for them. He said many schools were operating at rented buildings and they were not in a positive to pay the rent. Fazlullah claimed that about 150,000 teachers of the private schools had become jobless due to the closure of the schools all over the province. He maintained that over 2.4 million children were getting education at the private schools in the province. He demanded the government to extend financial assistance to the owners of the private schools.