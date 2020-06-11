11 Forest Dept employees suspended

DIR: Eleven employees of the Forest department were suspended from service in Upper Dir for being unable to prevent the illegal felling of trees in Kalkot subdivision.

The action was taken after a three-member probe committee constituted by the chief secretary received a report from Commissioner Malakand Division Riaz Mahsud about illegal cutting of trees in forests in Kalkot in Upper Dir. The probe was carried out by Riaz Mahsud, Secretary Forest Shahidullah, and Secretary Inter-provincial Coordination Muhammad Ali.The committee had been given one week for submitting its report. The suspended employees included Sardar Saleh, Range Forest Officer, Kalkot Range, Muhammad Zada, Forester/Incharge Kalkot Range, Irshad Ullah, Forester/Incharge Kalkot Range, Sherin Muhammad, Forester, Asadullah, Forest Guard, Sher Bahadur, Forester, M Hakim, Forest Guard, Ihsan-uddin, Forest Guard, Yahya Bakhtiar, Forest Guard, Inayat-ur-Rehman, Forest Guard and Aziz-ur-Rehman, Forest Guard.