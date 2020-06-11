KP govt asked to solve issues in Torghar

MANSEHRA: An multi-parties conference through a unanimously adopted resolution has demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to address education, health, roads, water and other issues faced by Torghar people, otherwise they would block Karakoram Highway to traffic for an indefinite period.

“We accepted change in our centuries-old tribal status to a settled district for a better future but unfortunately 10 years have passed after this change and we are still without education, health and other facilities,” Mufti Safiullah Khattak, a prayer leader of a local mosque, told the event in Judbah, the district headquarters of Torghar, on Wednesday.

The conference was addressed by representatives of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Pakistan People’s party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Awami National party, Jamaat-e-Islami and local elders. The conference also constituted a 13-member Torghar Rights Committee, having representation of almost all political and religious parties, which would meet Chief Minister Mehmood Khan to apprise him about the problems that people of Torghar were facing.

“Though Torghar is a settled district since 2011, we are still without a hospital and there is not a single college either for boys or girls,” said Khattak. Zahid Khan, a local Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader, said the committee would meet with the chief minister before June 16 and if the latter didn’t announce a hospital, college and road infrastructure for Torghar, they would announce the schedule for blocking KKH.