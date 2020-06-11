JUI-F supports Jirga’s call for protest on 15th

KARAK: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday supported the June 15 protect call by Loya Jirga, a forum of lawmakers from Kohat division, against the government and the oil and gas companies working in the division.

Speaking at a press conference, he said that local people have a right over the local resources. On the occasion, central joint secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Rehmat Salam Khattak announced joining the JUI-F.

Maulana Fazl further said that the oil and gas companies were exploiting the rights of the local people and the locals have the rights over the local resources explored on the soil of Kohat division.

He justified the proposed protest of the Loya Jirga for the attainment of the rights of the people of Kohat division and extended support to the proposed protest.