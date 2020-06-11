Man killed in roof collapse

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MIRANSHAH: A man died while three children sustained injuries when the roof of an under- construction building collapsed in Shawa tehsil in North Waziristan on Wednesday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Azam Khan said that the building was collapsed due to gusty windstorm. The injured were shifted to the Tall Hospital.