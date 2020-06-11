close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Man killed in roof collapse

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

MIRANSHAH: A man died while three children sustained injuries when the roof of an under- construction building collapsed in Shawa tehsil in North Waziristan on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Azam Khan said that the building was collapsed due to gusty windstorm. The injured were shifted to the Tall Hospital.

Latest News

More From Peshawar