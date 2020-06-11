Death toll from Covid-19 reaches 25 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A woman lost life to coronavirus on Wednesday, putting the death toll from the viral infection at 25 in the Nowshera district, said an official.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of the Qazi Medical Complex (QMC), Dr Zahid Khan, told the media that the woman who became the latest victim of Covid-19 was the mother of Fazl-e-Amin who was on a ventilator after hospitalisation. The official said though the result of her test was yet to be received, yet she had shown all the symptoms of the viral infection which is killing people not only in Pakistan but also in other parts of the globe.

The doctor said 11 more people had tested positive in the district and this took the number of the confirmed cases to 454 in the district. Dr Zahid Khan said as many as 943 people had tested negative for Covid-19 so far in Nowshera. The results of the tests of up to 197 people, he explained, were still awaited.

The doctor said one more person recovered from Covid-19. With this, he elaborated, the tally of those who had defeated the virus stood at 199 in the district. Dr Zahid Khan said the number of the people suffering from coronavirus was increasing day by day. “This is why a 15-bed Intensive Care Unit is being set up at the QMC while the work is going on to establish an Isolation Ward for accommodating 20 patients,” he concluded.

BREAK-IN: Unidentified thieves broke into a shop at night and made with arms, cartridges and cash.

The crime was committed at the arms shop located on the Jehangira-Swabi Road, near the Jehangira Chowk. The victim, Fahad Zia, son of, Muhammad Iqbal, a resident of Dobandi area reported the incident to the police. The Akora Khattak Police said a case had not been registered as yet but site visited and evidence collected.

MURDER: Unidentified people shot dead a resident of Peshawar on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway Service Road and escaped after committing the crime. The murdered person was identified as Said Rehman, son of Muhammad Rehman of Sheikhabad of Gulbahar Colony in Peshawar. The body was bullet-riddled found on the Service Road at the Ghari Momin area in the Nowshera district. The brother of the slain person, Zahirullah, told the police his brother had gone missing from his native area almost six months back and he had reported the incident to the Gulbahar Police Station. The Akbarpura Police registered a case and launched investigation.