Workers reiterate demand for Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s release

PESHAWAR: The media workers continued protest against the arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman here on Wednesday.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the protesters asked the government to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and withdraw cases against him.

Chanting slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for implicating Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a 34-year old case, the protesters appealed to the chief justice Supreme Court to take notice of the case and provide justice to him.

The protesters said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been detained for the last 88 days without proving a case or even registering a case against him.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Fazlullah Daudzai visited the protest camp to extend solidarity with workers and Mir Shakil.

He said the National Accountability Bureau has become a tool at the hands of the rulers who wanted to prolong their rule and suppress voice of opposition and independent media. He held Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for the flour, sugar and petrol crises, saying the government and National Accountability Bureau should hold investigation against the responsible in the mega corruption scandals including Malam Jabba, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Billion Tree Tsunami Tree.

He observed that the criminals and the corrupt were roaming freely but the innocent people had been put behind bars.

He said PTI leader Jahangir Tareen was allowed to leave the country who was involved in sugar scandals. He said the PML-N would support the Jang Group in its struggle against the sitting inefficient and corrupt rulers, who had made the lives of people miserable.

He said the prime minister has become a civilian martial law administrator and was adopting cheap tactics to prolong his rule. Journalists Arshad Aziz Malik, Sabz Ali Shah, Shakeel Farman and others reiterated their commitment to continue protest till the acceptance of their demands including release of Mir Shakil and withdrawal of cases against him.