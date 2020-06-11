Malaysia graft campaigner quizzed by police

KUALA LUMPUR: A prominent Malaysian anti-corruption campaigner was hauled in for police questioning Wednesday, the latest government critic to be placed under investigation since a scandal-plagued party returned to power.

Concerns have been growing that freedom of speech is under threat in Malaysia since the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) seized power in March as part of a coalition following the collapse of a reformist government. Cynthia Gabriel, the director of the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism, was quizzed by police outside the capital, Kuala Lumpur, over a statement criticising the new government. Gabriel, whose group has regularly raised concerns about graft scandals linked to officials, is being investigated for suspected defamation and slander, under laws slammed by rights groups as repressive.