Iran urges powers to oppose US arms embargo bid

TEHRAN: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday urged UN Security Council members, especially veto-wielding China and Russia, to oppose a US “conspiracy” to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic republic.

“We will reach a point... when, based on Resolution 2231, all arms embargoes on Iran will be lifted,” said Rouhani“The Americans are already angry and upset... and are preparing a resolution and want to bring it to the Security Council,” he told a televised cabinet meeting. The ban on selling weapons to Iran is set to be progressively eased from October in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231. The weapons include battle tanks, combat aircraft, warships and missiles or missile systems, according to the resolution. But a UN embargo on materials, goods, equipment and technology that Iran could use for its ballistic missile programme will remain in place until October 2023. The European Union has said it will continue to enforce its own arms embargo against Iran after the lifting of the first UN embargo. Resolution 2231 blessed the landmark international agreement reached in 2015 that placed limits on Iran’s nuclear programme.