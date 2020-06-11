Death toll from Nigeria jihadist attack rises to 69

KANO, Nigeria: The death toll from an attack by jihadists linked to the Islamic State group on a village in northeast Nigeria has risen to 69, security sources and residents said Wednesday. Fighters believed to be from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction shot and ran over residents with vehicles in the assault on the remote village of Felo on Tuesday. The sources told AFP that the death toll had risen from 59 after 10 more bodies were discovered in the countryside around the herding community. “They actually killed 69 persons. More bodies were discovered scattered on the open expanse,” a senior military officer said. Ibrahim Liman, a member of a government-backed anti-jihadist militia, gave the same overall figure.