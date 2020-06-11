close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
AFP
June 11, 2020

Britain’s Prince Philip turns 99 in lockdown

AFP
June 11, 2020

LONDON: Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip marks his 99th birthday on Wednesday, with the royal couple still in lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. The monarch, 94, and her husband of 72 years are maintaining social distancing rules at Windsor Castle, west of London, as their age puts them in a high-risk category for COVID-19. Buckingham Palace released a new photograph of the couple, which was taken on June 1 in the quadrangle at the castle, to mark his birthday. In the picture, the monarch is seen wearing a dress by British fashion designer Angela Kelly, who has served as her senior dresser since 2002.

