Russia detains three over massive Arctic fuel spill

MOSCOW: Russian investigators on Wednesday detained three staff at a power plant where thousands of tonnes of diesel leaked into the soil and waterways of the Arctic region. The spill of over 21,000 tonnes of fuel, which environmentalists say is the largest ever in the Arctic, took place after a fuel reservoir collapsed at a power plant operated by a subsidiary of metals giant Norilsk Nickel in the city of Norilsk beyond the Arctic Circle. President Vladimir Putin declared an emergency situation and Norilsk Nickel head Vladimir Potanin told the president the company would pay for clean-up efforts estimated at $146 million. The Investigative Committee, which is probing the accident, said it had detained the director of the power station, Pavel Smirnov, along with two engineers on suspicion of breaching environmental protection rules. If charged, they would risk up to five years in prison.