UK govt under fire for failed school reopening

LONDON: The British government on Wednesday faced ridicule for planning to reopen zoos as part of an easing of coronavirus lockdown measures but failing to ensure the immediate return of children to school. Education leaders said the government’s admission Tuesday that it will be unable to reopen most schools in England this month will only widen the gap between rich children and those from disadvantaged families. Opposition Labour party leader Kier Starmer told Prime Minister Boris Johnson in parliament that the government’s “current arrangement lies in tatters”. “Parents have lost confidence in the government’s approach, millions of children will miss six months of schooling, and inequality will now go up,” he said. Johnson called Starmer inconsistent and accused teaching unions — concerned about the health of their members — of stalling his reopening plans. “Last week he was telling (parliament) it was not yet safe to go back to school,” the Conservative leader said. “This week he is he wants more kids going back to school. I really think he needs to make up his mind.

But even some of Johnson’s strongest supporters in the right-wing media lamented the government’s handling of the health crisis. Britain’s official virus death toll of 40,883 only trails that of the United States.