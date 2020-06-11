tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab has posted Asif Majeed (BS-19/Teaching Cadre) as Additional Director General, Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED). He was posted in place of Ahmad Khawar Shahzad (BS-18, PMS) who has been transferred and directed to report to S&GAD Punjab for further orders.