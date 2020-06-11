Professor retires

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad:Associate Professor Mian Amjad Ali of the Department of Economics, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, has retired after attaining the age of superannuation. He joined the federal education department on January 10, 1988, and rendered academic services for over 32 years in various colleges of Islamabad.