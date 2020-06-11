close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Professor retires

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Islamabad:Associate Professor Mian Amjad Ali of the Department of Economics, Islamabad Model Postgraduate College of Commerce, H-8/4, has retired after attaining the age of superannuation. He joined the federal education department on January 10, 1988, and rendered academic services for over 32 years in various colleges of Islamabad.

