Thu Jun 11, 2020
June 11, 2020

PU former librarian dies from corona

Lahore

June 11, 2020

LAHORE:Former Chief Librarian of Punjab University (PU) Ch Muhammad Hanif passed away on Wednesday. According to PU spokesperson, Khurram Shahzad, Ch Muhammad Hanif died of coronavirus. The university officials, teachers and staff expressed condolences with the family of late Ch Muhammad Hanif and prayed for the departed soul.

