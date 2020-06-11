PU former librarian dies from corona

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Former Chief Librarian of Punjab University (PU) Ch Muhammad Hanif passed away on Wednesday. According to PU spokesperson, Khurram Shahzad, Ch Muhammad Hanif died of coronavirus. The university officials, teachers and staff expressed condolences with the family of late Ch Muhammad Hanif and prayed for the departed soul.