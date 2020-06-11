School education dept to get budget with cut

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab is most likely to get Rs 28 billion for its Annual Development Plan for fiscal year 2020-21 unlike previous year’s Rs 32 billion on the development side.

Sources privy to the developments said that owing to poor financial condition, the government would slash the development budget this year. Similarly, it is learnt that the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab is also most likely to receive development budget with a significant cut.

It is pertinent to mention here that an amount of Rs 7.3 billion was allocated for the HED Punjab under the ADP 2019-20 and it is learnt the department is most likely to receive development budget with a significant cut for the new fiscal year.