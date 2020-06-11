Security guard shot dead

Rawalpindi:A security guard of a filling station was shot dead in the jurisdiction of Sadar-Wah Police Station here on Wednesday.

Police preliminary investigation revealed that two unidentified motorcyclists intruded at the fuelling station and made targeted gun shots at security guard. The assassinated security guard has been identified as Khan Zaman and his body was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The assailants after robbing the filling station escaped with the gun of deceased security guard. Forensic Science labaortory reached at the crime scene and collect evidences and lodged report against unknown assailants.

Meanwhile, Naseerabad Police Station arrested six people for violating SOPs against coronavirus pandemic lockdown and registered a case against the accused.

SHO Naseerabad police along with his team raided at a Snooker Club and arrested six people including Asghar Hayat, Tariq Rehman, Naveed, Ghulam Akbar, Imtiaz Hussain and Rizwan Mustafa and registered case against them for making violation of preventive measures against Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad Police station arrested three proclaimed offenders of Category-A including Safeer, Tariq and Owais Ahmed.