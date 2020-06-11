Ebook on singer of Pakistani origin released

LAHORE:Mahmood Khan, the internationally-acknowledged singer and songwriter, continues to make huge waves in the US and Australia, as the world’s biggest book sellers has just released an Ebook titled ‘Zinda’ a tell-all rendition of his time spent in the world of hip-hop in the early nineties where he rubbed shoulders with Tom Berry, Dr Dre, Snoop, Eazy E, and the pioneers of hip-hop. The Ebook, perhaps the first-ever book on an Asian singer and music maker, is also the account of his run-in with the Bollywood mafia.

Zinda is a true-life coming of age, “fish out of water” story of a young, innocent Pakistani boy, Mahmood (later nicknamed “Zinda”) who fell completely in love with American music, and the passion that burned in his heart and soul to get to America and make it happen for himself.

It is this remarkable journey, Zinda took to actually get to the States and learn everything he possibly could about all things music that drove him from his childhood beginning in Islamabad to having a number one song and performing at the Sydney Opera House for thousands of people.

His remarkable, unshakable quest nearly cost him everything – the dangers he encountered were beyond anything he could have ever imagined – from almost dying from a gang attack in North Carolina to al Qaeda threatening to kill him if he doesn’t leave his own country forever. —