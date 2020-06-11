80pc citizens pay traffic fine online

LAHORE:Around 80 percent of the citizens paid fine online against traffic tickets issued to them by City Traffic Police Lahore (CTPL).

CTO Lahore Captain (R) Syed Hammad Abid said that in four days, 30,620 people were issued tickets for violations and 20,634 citizens deposited fines through online electronic payment. He said that due to Corona's concerns, the electronic payment system had gained popularity among the citizens.

Traffic fines can be paid from any bank and anywhere in the country and electronic payment will eliminate financial irregularities and ensure transparency, he said. accidents: Seven people died, whereas 753 were injured in 679 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of this, 428 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 325 minor injured victims were treated at the incident spot. 135 outlaws arrested: Civil Lines Division police claimed to have arrested 135 criminals and recovered seven pistols, bullets, more than two-kg charas and 120 litres of liquor during last week.

Police busted gangs and arrested its four members and recovered 150,000 rupees from them. Police also recovered more than 27,000 of rupees from the 13 criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Moreover, five proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour fraud and other crimes were arrested along with five court offenders. Civil Lines Division Police arrested 87 criminals for violating kite flying, wheelie, aerial firing, price control and tenant registration acts.

PHA DG transferred: The Punjab government has given additional charge of the post of Director General Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) who was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bahawalpur Wednesday.

The additional charge was given to Tariq Basra who is serving as Additional Director General PHA. Tariq Basra took the charge and started working as DG PHA.