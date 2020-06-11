Modern police Khidmat Markaz opens

LAHORE:A Police Khidmat Markaz equipped with modern facilities at Moon Market Iqbal Town was inaugurated on Wednesday by Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastaghir.

CCPO Lahore Zulfuqar Hameed, SSP Ibadat Nisar, Iqbal Town SP and other officers were also present. The children of police martyrs presented flowers to IG Punjab upon his arrival to the Markaz.

CCPO Lahore Zulafqar Hameed briefed the IG about the facilities provided to the people at Moon Market Iqbal Town Khidmat markaz and said that for more convenience of the citizens, two new more counters have been set up there. He said the citizens will have 14 different services under one roof, including facilities of character certificate, police verification, record of mobile phones and vehicles, registration of tenants and facilities of licensing. He said that the citizens can upload police Khidmat Markaz App on their android phones and also get information about police services.

The I emphasized that besides providing services to citizens at Khidmat Marakiz, social distancing and precautionary measures should be ensured in all police offices, whereas, police services should not be provided to any citizen wearing no face mask and without adopting precautionary measures.