Sirajul Haq raps govt for increasing corona cases

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has alleged that the non-serious attitude of PTI government towards coronavirus epidemic is the main reason for massive increase in number of corona cases.

The situation would have been under control, had the PTI government adopted responsible attitude soon after the outbreak of coronavirus, he said in a statement from Mansoora here on Wednesday. Sirajul Haq expressed serious concerns over the WHO warning issued to Pakistan against spreading of Covid-19 in the country, and said the global health body ranked Pakistan among the top 10 dangerous countries in the world and fourth in Asia regarding highest numbers of Covid-19 patients.

Sirajul Haq said lamented that amidst the alarming situation, the poor healthcare conditions in the major hospitals across the country which had run out of capacity to deal with patients, was compounding the catastrophe. He particularly expressed unrest over the situation in Karachi and Lahore where healthcare facilities had gone out of control with almost no bed available to the new patients. God forbid, he said, the country was inching towards the bigger catastrophe with no prevention strategy in sight and no consensus between the federation and provinces on a way forward.

Sirajul Haq came down hard on the government failure to bring down the inflation and ensure availability of petrol at the filling station after the reduction in the price of POL products. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘nervousness and frustration’ over the shortages of petrol and increase in price of sugar was not the solution to problems rather concrete and bold steps were required to address the problem.

Meanwhile, Senator Sirajul Haq has called a meeting of JI central executive council (Majlis Amla) at Mansoora on June 14.