‘Uniform Model Universities Act to be opposed’

LAHORE:Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (FAPUASA), Punjab Chapter, has announced opposing any attempt to impose, what it termed, a politically influenced “Uniform Model Universities Act”.

An online meeting of FAPUASA, Punjab Chapter, was held here Wednesday. The meeting presided over by its president Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Ch and attended by the representatives from Academic Staff Associations (ASAs) from different universities of the Punjab and FAPUASA central president of Dr Sohail Yousaf observed that any such attempt to reduce or compromise autonomy of universities would be met with resistance by faculty. “FAPUASA does not accept the proposal to appoint retired judges or bureaucrats, as head of Syndicate. The Higher Education Department and relevant Punjab Ministries/Secretariats should consult with universities in general and the university elected ASAs in particular for improvement in governance of universities,” reads a press release issued after the meeting.

FAPUASA Punjab also demanded that budget for higher education should be enhanced to a least the demand of last fiscal year ie Rs120 billion as universities faced a lot of financial problems due to cuts in budget 2019-20 and many universities were unable to pay timely salaries to faculty and staff.

It also demanded restoration of 70 percent tax rebate for university faculty members. FAPUASA Punjab further demanded the HEC adopt the recommendation of the TTS/BPS committee in its upcoming Commission June, 2020 meeting. The service of TTS faculty should be secured and salary should be enhanced substantially. It also demanded that given the increase in Covid-19 cases across Pakistan, universities should not compel faculty members to physically come to universities offices to take online classes or other assignments.