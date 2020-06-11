Hotels, restaurants opening to be discussed with NCOC, cabinet body

LAHORE:The Punjab government will present a case in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and cabinet committee meetings to get their approval for opening hotels and restaurants.

The assurance was given by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal in a meeting with the delegation of restaurant owners at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) office here Wednesday. A hotel industry official gave briefing on problems arising due to closure of hotel industry in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

The delegation demanded opening the activities of hotel industry as many small businesses and employment of thousands of people are linked with this industry. They assured of implementing Covid-19 SOPs.

The minister said the government eased lockdown keeping in view economic difficulties of the masses as ‘our weak economy cannot withstand prolonged lockdown’. He maintained that prolonged lockdown can aggravate difficulties and agonies of poor segments of society.

Aslam Iqbal said the government was fully aware of difficulties of hotel industry arising due to its closure. He assured them of putting up the matter before NCOC and cabinet committee meeting. He said the decision in this regard will be taken in the light of recommendation put forth by the experts after holding mutual consultations. He said coronavirus cases are increasing due to violation of SOPs and advised people to adopt precautionary measures to control the virus.

kiln progress reviewed: Environmental Protection Department (EPD) held a meeting to review the progress of brick kiln conversion into zigzag technology.

A press release issued here on Wednesday stated that DG Environmental Protection Punjab Tanveer Ahmed Warraich chaired a meeting with the representatives of Kiln Association in the Committee Room of Environment Department. The meeting was attended by President Kiln Association Shoaib Khan Niazi, General Secretary Mehr Abdul Haq, Director EPD Naseem-ul-Rehman and representatives of brick kiln association.

Covid-19 was discussed in the meeting. Representatives of the Kiln Association told the DG Environment that business life has been paralysed due to Coronavirus all over the Punjab and a condition of uncertainty prevailed in the country.

However, the work of the kiln industries was also affected and millions of bricks lying idle on kilns while the buyers are invisible. They also appealed to the DG Environment to perform his role in the extension of deadline at least further two months instead of June30 for conversion of kilns into zigzag technology. The kiln industries should also be rewarded easy advanced loans to strengthen the industries, they added.

Director General of Environment Tanveer Warraich appreciated the association’s cooperation in controlling environmental pollution and said the government was fully aware that the industries were affected by corona. He assured them of conveying their concerns to higher authorities to resolve them.

He said procedure of easy loan to industry facing slow process due to corona but will start soon after completion of all process. Closure of kilns or eliminating jobs is not our agenda but compromise on environmental issues not possible at any cost, he said.