Body found

LAHORE :Body of an unidentified 60-year-old man has been recovered from Chuhng on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information, collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Police said that autopsy would help ascertain the cause of murder. They were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.