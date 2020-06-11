close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Body found

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

LAHORE :Body of an unidentified 60-year-old man has been recovered from Chuhng on Wednesday. A passerby spotted the body and informed police. A police team reached the spot on information, collected forensic evidences from crime scene and recorded statements of the eye-witnesses. Police said that autopsy would help ascertain the cause of murder. They were trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.

Latest News

More From Lahore