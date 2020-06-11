Factory sealed for flouting corona SOPs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:District administration sealed a garments factory for not implementing Corona SOPs here Wednesday. Officials said Commissioner Lahore Division along with AC Model Town paid a surprise visit to different factories and found non-implementation of corona SOPs at Mr Fabrics. Warning notices issued to others for improving the implementation of SOPs. Meanwhile, the district administration checked 301 buses and barred 33 of them from operation for not observing social distancing.