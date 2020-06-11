close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

Factory sealed for flouting corona SOPs

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

LAHORE:District administration sealed a garments factory for not implementing Corona SOPs here Wednesday. Officials said Commissioner Lahore Division along with AC Model Town paid a surprise visit to different factories and found non-implementation of corona SOPs at Mr Fabrics. Warning notices issued to others for improving the implementation of SOPs. Meanwhile, the district administration checked 301 buses and barred 33 of them from operation for not observing social distancing.

Latest News

More From Lahore