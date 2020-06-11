Hot, humid weather forecast

LAHORE:Rain in parts of Punjab, including Lahore and Gujranwala turned weather pleasant on Wednesday. Besides, partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian Sea are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain wind-thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Upper Punjab and Kashmir.

Rainfall was recorded at Lower Dir 24, Kakul 19, Saidu Sharif 12, Malam Jabba 10, Balakot 08, Pattan 07, Parachinar 02, Kalam 01, Gujranwala 17, Mandi Bahauddin 16, Hafizabad 06, Lahore (Airport 09, City 03), Jhang, Layyah 02, Sialkot (Airport) 01, Muzaffarabad 14 and Garhi Dupatta 03.