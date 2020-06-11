close
Thu Jun 11, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

MBBS Final Prof suppl exam allowed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 11, 2020

LAHORE:Approving the summary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), the Cabinet Committee on COVID19 of Punjab government has granted permission to hold supplementary exam of the final professional MBBS in order to save precious time of students.

SHC&MED Secretary Nabeel A Awan said that, given the importance of the exam, it was not possible to promote the students without an exam. University of Health Sciences (UHS) and all other public sector and private sector medical universities/colleges will be responsible to take all necessary precautions and ensure compliance of protective measures by the candidates as well as the staff.

Latest News

More From Lahore