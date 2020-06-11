MBBS Final Prof suppl exam allowed

LAHORE:Approving the summary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), the Cabinet Committee on COVID19 of Punjab government has granted permission to hold supplementary exam of the final professional MBBS in order to save precious time of students.

SHC&MED Secretary Nabeel A Awan said that, given the importance of the exam, it was not possible to promote the students without an exam. University of Health Sciences (UHS) and all other public sector and private sector medical universities/colleges will be responsible to take all necessary precautions and ensure compliance of protective measures by the candidates as well as the staff.