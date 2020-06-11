CM Usman Buzdar reviews proposals for enhancing provincial resources

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the resource mobilisation committee at his office here to review different proposals for enhancing the provincial resources.

The chief minister constituted a committee under Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan to submit a comprehensive plan for enhancing the provincial resources.

Addressing the participants, the chief minister said the province was going through unusual circumstances due to coronavirus pandemic and the government would not burden the poor segments of the society. He added that protection of interest of the underprivileged was a pivotal point of government policies.

He said that welfare of the deprived strata would be taken care of in the upcoming budget. The chief minister directed taking “innovative steps” for increasing provincial resources, and steps should be proposed while keeping in view the difficulties and needs of common man. He asked the line departments to devise a comprehensive strategy for achieving their targets and every effort should be made to provide relief to the masses. "Punjab is rich in resources and there is a need to strengthen the economy by utilising these resources", he stressed.

However, he said attention should be paid to take steps to expand financial base of the province, and added that revival of economic activities would help generate new employment opportunities.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ul-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Mohsin Leghari, Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed, Adviser Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary and secretaries of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht participated through a video link. SOPs against Covid-19: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that instructions have been issued to the police and administration for strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs whereas commercial areas and business houses have been asked to follow governmental instructions against Covid-19.

He reiterated that legal action would be initiated in case of any violations and implementation of the governmental measures would be ensured. He emphasised that no one would be allowed to take any unlawful benefit of easing the lockdown. Everyone would have to show responsibility, he added.

The chief minister said decisions were being made in consultation with all stakeholders and under the guidance of the federal government to combat coronavirus. Continuation of employment generation activities was imperative, as well as observation of SOPs, and people could protect themselves by maintaining social distancing and following the policy of care, he added.

condolences: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep grief over the death of Dr Rahat Maqsood due to coronavirus in Jinnah Hospital. He has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.