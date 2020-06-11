PCB headquarters again closed down

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) headquarters has once again been closed down at the Gaddafi Stadium due to rapid growth of Coronavirus cases here in the provincial metropolis.The PCB office was opened on June 3 last week and now PCB have decided to close its office as Lahore has seen a record number of increase in corona cases in recent days. The PCB headquarters which was closed on March 17 after the outbreak of Covid-19 and remained closed for more than two months and all the employees were working from home.The headquarters has been closed till June 21 and employees will again be doing their day to day work from home.