Thu Jun 11, 2020
AFP
June 11, 2020

Chelsea girls donate prize money to charity

Sports

LONDON: Chelsea will donate the prize money from their Women’s Super League title to a charity that helps those suffering from domestic abuse.

The Chelsea women’s team were crowned champions last week after the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus. Final league positions were decided on a points-per-game basis, meaning second-placed Chelsea climbed above Manchester City to take the title.Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes revealed the Â£100,000 ($128,000) prize will be given to Refuge, a charity supporting women and children who suffer domestic abuse.

