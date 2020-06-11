Majeed likely to be named Pak fielding coach

LAHORE: After appointments of Younis Khan and Mushtaq Ahmed as batting and spin bowling coaches respectively, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to assign the role of fielding coach to another former Pakistan cricketer.

According to details, Abdul Majeed Junior will presumably visit England as fielding coach of the national team in place of Grant Bradburn. The governing body will make a formal announcement once PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani signs his appointment letter.Majeed has coached junior, domestic and women’s teams earlier and has already been given a green signal by the team management ahead of the England tour.