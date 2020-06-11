Pakistan to feature in Asian U-18 Baseball

LAHORE: Pakistan will participate in the Under-18 Asian Baseball Championship to be held in Taiwan in September and the Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) is working out a plan for the practice and fitness of players at home.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, President, PFB at the its office regarding Pakistan's participation in the championship.

In view of the SOPs regarding Coronavirus, Pakistan's pitching coach Tariq Nadeem, batting coach Amir Imdad, Pakistan U-18 team coach Umair Bhatti who is also the captain of Pakistan senior baseball team, Team Trainer Mahmood Ahmed and Shahid Raza Office Manager attended the meeting.

Syed Fakhr Shah directed the coaches to stay in touch with the players online and for now keep the players safe at home and continue the practice. The federation of Asia has announced that the Championship will be held in Taiwan from September 6 to 12. As the corona situation in the country changes, the federation will hold a team camp in August.