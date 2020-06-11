TSOs, coaches urged to fully avail online training

LAHORE: Director Admin Javed Chohan said that its first time that Sports Board Punjab has taken a great initiative to impart online training to newly-appointed Tehsil Sports Officers (TSOs) and Divisional Coaches.

“Top professional experts of Sports Board Punjab and other departments are imparting useful online training to newly-recruited officers,” he expressed these views while addressing the TSOs and Divisional Coaches on third day of online training programme being conducted under banner of Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab at National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Project Director PMU Akram Soban, Dr Salman Feroz and Chief Sports Consultant SBP Shahid Faqir Virk delivered lectures on Sports Development Schemes, Infrastructure, Sports Injuries and Sports Administration and Management in three separate sessions on the third day.

Addressing the TSOs and Divisional Coaches, Director Admin Javed Chohan said the online training is a great initiative taken by Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta. “This training will prove to be very helpful for TSOs and Divisional Coaches to understand their jobs and improve their performance,” he added. He urged all the participants to show more focus, discipline and resolve during the 5-day training programme. “It’s great opportunity for newly-appointed officers to learn about their professional duties. They must take part in this great learning activity with full devotion and commitment”. Project Director PMU Akram Soban also answered various questions from TSOs and Divisional Coaches during the ‘Question-Answer’ segment during the third session.