Younis keen to renew old partnership with Misbah

ISLAMABAD: The newly-appointed batting coach for England tour, Younis Khan has promised to contribute to the national cause the way he had done in partnership with Misbahul Haq during their playing time.

Talking to journalists through video link Wednesday, Younis said his partnership with Misbah (now the head coach) had been instrumental in bringing many victories for the country.

“Now when I have been appointed as a batting coach for the England tour, I hope that success story would be repeated. I would try my best to help Misbah in bringing laurels for the country as a batting coach. Misbah had been a great associate during my playing time and I hope that partnership would continue in a successful manner.”

Younis who often had been blamed for going beyond his given mandate, clarified, saying he knew his limitations well. “I know for what purposes I have been appointed as a batting coach and know my limitations well. I have learnt a lot especially in these three years after retirement. What I would try is to give my best effort to help head coach in achieving victory in England.”

Yonis termed late Bob Woolmer as his mentor in coaching. “I have learnt a lot from late Woolmer when it comes to coaching. He had a special coaching mind that helped me a lot in getting the true knowledge. What I want is to pass on my knowledge and expertise in batting to younger lot.”

He thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for giving him the opportunity to accompany the team as a batting coach to England.Younis admitted that it would not be an easy series in England. “The series in England would be a tough and demanding one. Things have changed a lot since last five months. The whole world has changed and so is the game of cricket. We have to quickly adopt to the changing time to bring out the best in us. I know there will not be enough time for training. But whatever time we would be having on our disposal should be utilized in best possible way.”

The former Pakistan captain said he had no doubts on the talent and quality of Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq. “When I was there in the team both were seen contributing in a big way. What they need is mental strength as they have everything else to become consistent as tsmen.”Younis said he never hesitated to coach even the junior string.