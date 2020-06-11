Two men found dead in District East

A man was found dead at a house in Jannat Gul Town within the jurisdiction of the Sohrab Goth police station on Wednesday.

After receiving information relatives, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police said the victim died of consuming toxic substance or poison, and that they were looking for the person or persons who were behind the incident.

The deceased person has been identified as 37-year-old Bulbulay, son of Ali Gul. According to SHO Abdur Rasool, the police were waiting for the chemical examination report. A case has been registered against unidentified persons, and further investigations are under way.

Separately, the body of a man was discovered in Gulshan-e-Kaneez Fatima within the limits of the Sachal police station. Responding to information, police and rescuers reached the area and rushed the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police said the deceased person had been identified as 42-year-old Amin, son of Amani Khan. They said the deceased was a resident of the Azam Basti of Mehmoodabad. Quoting the victim’s family, the police said Amin had left home to visit someone in Janjal Goth in the Sohrab Goth area on Tuesday, and since then he had been missing. They added that no mark of torture was found on the corpse.